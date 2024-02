Khichdi is one of the favourite TV shows of many. The first episode of the show went on air in 2002. It has a huge fan following. Each character from the show has a separate fan base and is getting all the love even today. The actors have been brilliant and the dialogues from the show have become very famous. Rajeev Mehta who plays Praful Parekh has a huge fan following. The way he explains English words to his wife, Hansa is just too hilarious and cute. Praful Parekh is one amazing character of TV. However, Rajeev Mehta feels that Indian comedy TV shows lack good comedy. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 and more second seasons of TV shows that couldn't impress the masses – view pics

Rajeev Mehta feels there is no good comedy left

Rajeev Mehta feels there is no good comedy left

Speaking to Etimes, he said that when he was given the role of Praful eight years ago it was a challenge for him as he had to play the role of duffer with confidence. He gave the credit to writing as it is not easy to pull off something like that. He said that the casting and the script made the show a huge hit. Also Read - Khichdi makers recreated Venice in Vasai for the third season

Rajeev believes that such shows are not happening anymore. He shared that their show never made fun of anyone or made faces but still it was a great stress buster.

Rajeev does not want to work in TV shows

He also expressed that he does not want to act in TV shows anymore. He said that it is not easy to work for 12-14 hours and one has to be on the sets at 7 am.

He added that he is willing to do her role that gives him job satisfication but he does not see anything exciting happening on TV. He said at his age, he wants to be choosy about work and wants to do something that is challenging. He also said that he does not go to the theatres but enjoys watching something at home.