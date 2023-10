Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar have grabbed headlines for their wedding news today. The two are popular names amongst the youth of the country. Parth and Khushalii have worked in music videos, Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham and Dhokha. Their chemistry in the music videos has been palpable which left fans gushing and blushing. It led to their dating rumours as well. And recently, reports surfaced stating Parth is going to marry Khushalii. But the actress has shared the truth. Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2023: Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai and more TV celebs who spoke about their mental health issues

Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan's wedding rumours

A report in Timesnow claimed that the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan star and the Dhoka Around D Corner actress have been head over heels in love with each other and that the two of them have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot. As per the portal report, Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar have been planning to marry by December this year or January next year. The wedding preparations for the same are in full swing too, the report said. However, that doesn't seem true.

Khushalii Kumar reacts to her wedding reports with actor

Bhushan Kumar's sister Khushalii took to her social media handle to debunk the rumours. The actress shared a screenshot of the story and wrote, "False. I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself that I never knew. Parth also shared the wedding bells post on his Instagram story. However, the story is unavailable at the moment. Parth's fans took a screenshot and shared the same. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor called out the fake report and wrote "Absolutely NOT true. Baseless Rumours" Check out both of their Instagram stories shared by a fan on X (Formerly Twitter) here:

#ParthSamthaan#manan shipper thanks apna true colour dikhane ke liye pls ab wapas mat aana parth ki life main kyonki bahut ho gaya tumraha natak Har chij ki ek Seema hoti hain pic.twitter.com/kWmirBt7fs — (parthians forever )❤❤ (@Sangitakur6054) October 19, 2023

The report mentions reaching out to Khushalii’s manager to get a quote or reaction from the actress but the manager denied the rumours saying it is not true. Parth and Khushali themselves remained quiet when reached out to them, the report says.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parth was seen with Niti Taylor as Manek in the fifth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The season kicked off on September 2nd and went on till 24th September, streaming 8 episodes. His pairing with Niti is a huge hit!