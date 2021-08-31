Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai were blessed with a baby boy on August 27. They had announced about the same through Instagram. Now, Kishwer Merchant has shared a video where we see her getting a grand welcome at home. Yesterday, on the occasion of Janmashthami, Kishwer and her newborn were back home from the hospital. Kishwer's family members had planned for the most grand and adorable way to welcome her and the baby. Along with the video, Kishwer wrote, "Our welcome at home .. made special by all special ones ❤️ @raishrutirai @rai.ranjana @krrishrai98 @suyyashrai @mamaamerchantt @fabihhaa_designs @gur4neet @batuknathrai @pablosexxobarr" Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Disha Parmar calls Rahul Vaidya her lucky charm for bagging BALH 2, Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal enthral the audience with their chemistry and more

After reaching home, Kishwer and Suyyash also dressed their boy as Lord Krishna. Suyyash posted the picture and penned down an adorable note. He wrote, "Our KANHAIYA is home today on Janmashtmi ❤️ you guys have given sooooo much of love already ❤️ thankyou everyone from the bottom of our hearts ❤️ we've not been able to answer calls and reply to messgs but trust me we've read all the messgs and comments ❤️ all I can say is we're overwhelmed with all the love and blessings #Sukishkababy #babyrai" The pictures and videos of Kishwer, Suyyash and their little angle are too cute to handle. Earlier, Kishwer Merchant shared a picture with her baby and explained how she faced a lot of problems during pregnancy. She wrote, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son #sukishkababy"

Announcing the arrival of their baby, Kishwer and Suyyash had shared a similar picture and caption. In the picture, we see Kishwer and Suyyash holding their little prince. Their caption read, "27.08.21 Welcome BABY RAI !!! Its a boy ?? #SukishKaBaby".