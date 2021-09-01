Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed a baby boy on August 27. They announced the arrival of the baby through an Instagram post. Kishwer and Suyyash took to Instagram to share a similar picture and caption announcing the arrival of their baby. In the picture, we see Kishwer and Suyyash holding their little prince. Their caption read, "27.08.21 ❤️ Welcome BABY RAI !!! Its a boy ?? #SukishKaBaby". Later we also saw how Suyyash Rai and his family gave a grand welcome to Kishwer and the baby at home. Kishwer, Suyyash and other family members lovingly call the child, Bugs Bunny. However, fans have been waiting to know the name of the baby boy. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 gets rave reviews; Gaurav Khanna to enter Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa and more

Yesterday, through her Instagram stories Kishwer Merchant announced that she will reveal the name of the boy on September 1. Now, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant has finally revealed the name of the baby. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have named the boy, Nirvair Rai. The name has a spiritual meaning behind it. It finds mention in the Shabad Gurbani Ek Onkar. And it means someone Without Hate, Without Enemy, Without Enmity. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai shared an adorable video of their baby boy with all their family members. The video had Suyyash Rai singing Shabad Gurbani and Kishwer captioned it saying, "NIRBHAU Maa ka "NIRVAIR" Beta ? Hello World .. Meet " Nirvair Rai" While Suyyash Rai wrote, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI Ive been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced ? I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel" Take a look at the video here: Also Read - Kishwer Merchant and her newborn get a grand welcome at home by Suyyash Rai's family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “baबाँ भannaaटी“ (@suyyashrai)

Earlier, Kishwer Merchant shared a picture with her baby and explained how she faced a lot of problems during pregnancy. She wrote, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son #sukishkababy" Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Disha Parmar calls Rahul Vaidya her lucky charm for bagging BALH 2, Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal enthral the audience with their chemistry and more