Bigg Boss 9 fame Kishwer Merchant is back after her maternity break. She had welcomed her first child Nirvair with husband last year in August. Kishwer will be seen playing the role of Meera Raichand in Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawaan. The show stars Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Akshit Sukhija in key roles. Talking about her role in the show, Kishwer Merchant shares that she had taken a cautious break from work to spend time with her son Nirvair but she now feels ready to face the screen once again. An excited Kishwer said that she will be playing the role of Meera Raichand as Agastya's stepmother. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Palak Tiwari trolled for being 'too skinny', Katrina Kaif's viral pictures from Merry Christmas sets and more

She adds, “When the role was offered to me, I was immediately intrigued by its grey shade. It has always been great working with COLORS and am happy to team up with them once again, I hope the viewers love this new development in the show." Also Read - BTS: An ARMY got a proposal at the PTD Las Vegas concert and it’s the most AMAZING video ever!

Kishwer had earlier spoken about being a mom at the age of 40. She had said that 40 is the new 30. “There's nothing to worry about is what I really want to tell women. You can get married at 35, 36 or whenever like I did and have your babies too whenever you feel like.” She went to say that it’s a different story if one wants to be a young mother, then they will have to plan accordingly. “But otherwise, I don't think there is any need to succumb under any norm or pressure," said the actress. Also Read - Athiya Shetty FINALLY reacts to her wedding reports with cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul — watch video

So are you excited to see her back? Tweet to us @Bollywood_life and let us know.