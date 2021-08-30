Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed a baby boy on August 27. The couple took to Instagram to share a similar picture and caption announcing the arrival of their baby. In the picture, we see Kishwer and Suyyash holding their little prince. Their caption read, "27.08.21 Welcome BABY RAI !!! Its a boy ?? #SukishKaBaby". Now, Kishwer Merchant has shared another picture with her baby and explained how she faced a lot of problems during pregnancy. Kishwer shared a picture of her holding her prince and wrote, "My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems .. I haven't been the best , with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding .. but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us , love you my son #sukishkababy" Also Read - TV Weekly News Rewind: Shilpa Shetty breaks down on Super Dancer 4, Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal gifts winner Pawandeep Rajan Audi Q7 and more

Kishwer had earlier shared a picture with her baby thanking all her fans and friends for showering love on the little angel. She wrote, "Naam bhi bataaayenge….Shakal bhi dikhaayenge… par abhi ke liye aap sab sirf pyaar barsaayenge ?❤️ can't thankyou all enough for all the love and blessings you guys have showered. love n only love #Sukishkababy"

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kishwer Merchant spoke about the feeling of being pregnant. She said, "It's amazing, I just can't describe it in words. I mean, after all, it's my first baby! I am super nervous too as it's my first time and I don't really know what to do. But thankfully we have our family, friends who have kids to guide us better. So I am sure it will be sorted." She had also spoken about conceiving naturally at the age of 40. Talking about the same, Kishwer said, " have conceived naturally at 40 and I don't think that age is a major problem in today's era in terms of conceiving. Nobody can say that in my case I mean, as I said I conceived naturally at 40 and I think it's fantastic. I believe 40 is the new 30. There's nothing to worry about is what I really want to tell women. You can get married at 35, 36 or whenever like I did and have your babies too whenever you feel like. Yes, that's a different story if you want to be a young mother, then you will have to plan accordingly but otherwise, I don't think there is any need to succumb under any norm or pressure."