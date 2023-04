TV star Siddharth Nigam is taking a big step in Bollywood. He is soon going to be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan. The trailer was recently launched by the makers. Siddharth along with the team of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is now busy promoting the film. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. Tunish Sharma who was working on Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul reportedly died by suicide on December 24, 2022. Her death sent shock waves across the industry. Siddharth recalled talking to her one day before her death. Also Read - Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma beats BTS member Jimin's Like Crazy, Jisoo's Flower bags third place in Billboard Hot Trending Songs

talks about Tunisha Sharma

To a news portal, Siddharth Nigam revealed details of his last conversation with Tunisha Sharma. He stated that she had done a video call to Jassie Gill while they were shooting for the film. Siddharth spoke to her after a long time and she appeared very excited as she was to shoot a music video with Jassie Gill. She even made plans to visit them soon. And the next day, while on the way to the workout, Siddharth Nigam received a call about Tunisha's death. He said that he simply couldn't believe it at first and thought it was a prank. Then he received many calls and realised the news was true. He said, "I thought someone is playing a prank. But I kept getting calls and then I finally learned about her. Pairo tale zameen khisak gaya. Many times I think why she did that. She has so many people who love her, but as they say life is unpredictable. That pain can't be expressed in words." Siddharth Nigam and Tunisha Sharma were co-stars on . He even attended her funeral and was seen consoling her distraught mother.

Post Tunisha Sharma's death, co-star and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan was taken into custody in in abetment to a suicide case and released after 69 days.

All about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film also stars , Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, , Vijendra Singh and many others. South star Venkatesh Daggubati is also going to be seen in a pivotal role. The film is 's Eid treat to his fans. There is a lot of excitement around the film.