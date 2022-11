Earlier, it was reported that Ekta Sharma was working at a call centre because she was not getting any good acting roles. Now according to the latest piece of information the actress has gone back to the telly industry. She has got a role in a TV show named Mann Sundar, where she essays the role of a mom. She resumed shooting of the same post two years and the experience for her was totally different.

The actress who has done shows like Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kamini-Damini, Bepanah Pyaar and many more spoke about missing sets to ETimes in an interview. She revealed that the first day on set made her happy as she saw the creative team, co-stars, technicians, and cameraperson. Everything made her feel like she came back home. She also revealed that acting was her first love and she was not happy with the fact that she had to work at a call centre. The actress revealed that she did not have a choice so she had to join the same. She worked there for a year and was then planning to join somewhere else. She resigned from the call centre last week in September and was all ready to join another company.

Check out the photo of Ekta Sharma.

Ekta revealed that she had given the audition for Mann Sundar and had forgotten about the same. When she got the call she was happy that she was getting to do what she loved the most. The actress will play the role of Shivanshi Das’s mom who is a negative character in the serial. The actress does not mind playing senior roles than her age. She revealed that she had done the same in the past. She may not relate to a character but when one portrays such a role it is important to understand to differentiate between the good and the bad.