Koffee With Karan season 7 has been in the news for the past couple of weeks. Reportedly, was all set to return with season 7 of the show, and there were multiple reports about the celebs who were supposed to be a part of it. However, Karan recently took to social media to reveal that Koffee With Karan is not returning. Yes, you read it right! The controversial talk show which has been in the news always is not returning with the new season. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan expresses concern over son Ibrahim Ali Khan's future; says, 'I think he has done...'

Karan posted a note and tweeted, “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT.” The filmmaker’s note read, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found out place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning… - Karan Johar.” Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh celebrate 1 month of son Golla's birth; comedienne shares adorable pictures and drops a new video with 'good news'

Well, netizens have a mixed response to this. While some are sad, some feel it’s good that the controversial show is not returning. A netizen tweeted, “K, I enjoyed ur show throughout and u were damn good as the host.. Koffee With Karan will be missed!!!” Another netizen wrote, “Means that bollywood ab sudharne ki koshish me lga hai.” One more netizen tweeted, “What impact could u possibly make other than causing controversy?” Also Read - KGF 2 box office success effect: Director Prashanth Neel hikes fee to this whopping amount?

A netizen feels that this is just a promotional thing for the next season. The netizen tweeted, “Really hope this isn't true, people were waiting so eagerly for it. Plus I think it's definitely coming - might be a promotional thingy, the three dots at the end kind of imply it.”

Well, celebs made it to the headlines because of the statements that they said on Koffee With Karan. One of the most controversial episodes of the show has to be when Kangana called Karan a ‘movie mafia’ and ‘flag bearer of nepotism’.