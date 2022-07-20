Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer embraced parenthood in May this year. They welcomed a baby girl, whom they have named Devika. Kratika and Nikitin have been pretty low-key about the whole thing. Recently, the actress shared a powerful note on breastfeeding with a picture of herself and her newborn baby girl, Devika. Kratika, like other moms, has joined the wagon on normalizing breastfeeding by sharing her experience being a new mommy. Also Read - Erica Fernandes, Jannat Zubair, Mahhi Vij and more TV actresses who REFUSED to do intimate scenes with co-actors

Kratika Sengar's powerful note on breastfeeding

Kratika Sengar's powerful note on breastfeeding

The Kasam Tere Pyar Ki actress Kratika Sengar took to her social media handle and shared a very candid picture of herself with her baby girl, breastfeeding. And with it, she penned a heartfelt and powerful note in which she said that breastfeeding is a personal journey which has its share of ups and downs. However, she adds that she wouldn't change anything about it. The note Kratika wrote, read, "There is nothing better than time spent nourishing my baby. It is a deeply personal journey and not all days have been pleasant but i would not trade it for the world. Its empowering,its normal and its best for my little one."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kratika Sengar Dheer (@itsmekratika)

Kratika's Instagram story grabs the attention

Kratika Sengar shared an adorable snap of her little one, Devika. Only her hand is seen in the picture but there's a cute little bracelet on her hand. It has evil eyes and a crown with a D for Devika on it.

When Kratika opened up about embracing parenthood

Kratika Sengar talked about her pregnancy in an interview. She shared how she and her husband, Nikitin Dheer, were super happy upon learning about the pregnancy. She gushed saying she didn’t even know on which cloud they are while boasting of her happiness. Kratika said that Nikitin is very excited to be a father. She felt blessed and grateful that she was going to be a mother. After her birth, Nikitin had gushed that she is the only girl child in the house as there are five boys already. Nikitin shared that they were going to pamper her a lot.