For the past few days, Krishnadasi fame has been making it to the headlines. She is in the news because she underwent breast cancer surgery. She is turning out to be a great inspiration for many who are suffering from the same. Taking to her Instagram account, Chhavi Mittal shared her first picture from the hospital post the surgery. She penned a long note with it and revealed that it took almost 6 hours for the surgery to finish. She then wrote about how she is in pain but all the prayers of her loved ones and fans are helping her sail through this time.

Chhavi Mittal's note read, "When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it's a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it's only going to get better now. The worst is over. Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I'm in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face."

In the end, Chhavi thanked her husband Mohit Hussein for being by her side all the time. The actress shared a happy picture on Instagram that will bring a smile to your face and motivate you to fight all the odds will full power. Check out her post below:

Earlier, Chhavi had shared a video of her dancing in the hospital. That's how she was gearing up for the surgery.