Comedian Krushna Abhishek, popularly known for his stint on The Kapil Sharma Show, and his sister, Arti Singh, who's also an actress and is most remembered for her time on the reality show, Bigg Boss, have not shared the best of relationship of late with their superstar uncle, Govinda, but that hasn't stopped either of them from heaping praise on the latter every opportunity they get or reminiscing their erstwhile best days with him. Krushna Abhishek gave another fine example of their love and close bond with Chichi mama, when he recently opened up on how the actor stood like a rock by him and his sister's side during their financial crisis. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who faced huge financial crisis, but bounced back successfully

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30)

Govinda helped Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh in financial woes

In a recent interaction with entertainment news website Bollywood Bubble, both Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh revealed how they faced extremely hard days once their father was eventually forced to sell off their spacious home in Juhu, Mumbai, to cope with huge financial losses, and during this time it was only their mama, Govinda, who helped them with money and other resources. In fact, Arti faced the worst of it as both Krushna and her father were in Mumbai during Govinda's peak, which wasn't the case with her, since she was in Lucknow with her mother, who later passed away while she grew up in the city. Also Read - Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan to Vikram Vedha star Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood celebs who lost temper when fans invaded their privacy and got too close for comfort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Govinda gave Krushna Abhishek monthly allowance in college

Krushna Abhishek further revealed that his Chichi mama would give him a monthly allowance of ₹2000 when he was in college to run his monthly expenditure, which was no small amount back in the 90s. We do hope that the trio can bury the hatchet and it seems better days lie ahead as Govinda recently revealed on Maniesh Paul's podcast that he had forgiven Krushna. Also Read - David Dhawan Birthday: Coolie No.1 to Haseena Maan Jaayegi; Blockbuster movies of the filmmaker which starred Govinda