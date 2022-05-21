Krushna Abhishek has been entertaining the audience with his hilarious gags and gimmicks on several comedy shows. From Comedy Circus to , Krushna has been tickling the funny bone of the audience. But the man, who makes everyone laugh, is battling sadness deep down inside him. The comedian broke down into tears while revealing that he has never seen his mother since she passed away when he was only 2 years old. Also Read - After Alia Bhatt, Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut planning to make her Hollywood debut? The actress reveals

"My mother had uterus cancer so I've never seen my mother. My childhood was mostly spent with my dad. I saw my mother live in a video recently. I watched it a year back, my grandmother ( 's mother) who was a singer was present in the video. It was about a Doordarshan show in which she was singing and my mother was sitting with her and singing. That's when I saw my mother live for the first time," Krushna teared up while speaking about his late mother on Maniesh Paul's podcast. Also Read - TV News RECAP: Hina Khan-Helly Shah stun at Cannes 2022, Shailesh Lodha quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shivangi Joshi’s birthday bash and more

Maniel Paul shared the video on his Instagram and showered Krushna with all the love. "Not many knew the story of the man who makes us all laugh so much…. @krushna30 you are a GEM…love you brother," he wrote. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Guru Randhawa reacts after the comedian teases him with Nora Fatehi [Watch Video]

Krushna also confessed to missing Govinda all the time on the podcast. He turned emotional and said that he just wants his kids to play with his mama. Krushna said that he loves him a lot and asked him to not believe on the stories written in the media.

Krushna has been in the news for a long time for the turbulent relationship he shares with his maternal uncle, actor Govinda. The hostility between the two has been hitting headlines for quite sometime now. He has earlier said that his words often get blown out of proportion.