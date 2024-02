There have been reports that Bigg Boss 13 star Arti Singh is all set to marry soon. It was being reported that she is marrying her boyfriend Dipak Chauhan. The wedding will take place in the month of April or May this year. However, Arti did not finalise the date yet because she was looking for a perfect location. But these were all rumours until Arti's brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek confirmed the news. Krushna Abhishek is all set to return with the new season of his celebrated show OMG! Yeh Mera India season 10. He had a grand launch of the show on a yacht. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 star Arti Singh to marry her boyfriend Dipak Chauhan? Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla's family and others to be the guests

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Krushna Abhishek confirms Arti Singh's wedding

During the launch of the show, he was asked about the rumours of Arti Singh's wedding. He has confirmed that Arti is getting married. He also said that Govinda Mama and Sunita Mami will be the first ones to receive the invite. He joked about making Arti understand not to spend too much money on the wedding. Also Read - Salman Khan and Dharmendra recreate Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu VIRAL step from Animal and its unmissable [Watch]

He also added that they haven't made any official announcement yet but they will inform everyone later. He was asked if Govinda will attend the wedding despite fights between them. Krushna said that the first invitation will go to him as he is their mama and the disagreements between them is a different issue. He further said that Govinda mama will also attend the wedding as he loves them.

Krushna is confident Govinda will attend Arti's wedding

He added that there are disagreements between many families but they are elders and he will always be sorry for the mistakes. Krushna is confident that Govinda mama will definitely be there for Arti and there are many other people who are invited.

He also said that Sunita mami is very important as she is the real Bigg Boss of their house. Talking about the wedding, as per Hindustan Times, Arti wants to have the wedding in Mumbai itself and does not want a destination wedding.

It was also being said that wedding guest list will include everyone from her uncle-actor Govinda to Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others. Talking about Arti, she rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. It is one of the most loved and successful seasons of Bigg Boss. Arti was the finalist on the show.

For the unversed, Krushna Abhishek and Govinda had some arguments, disagreements a few years ago and since then the families have not been speaking to each other. Krushna making jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show about their disturbed relationships has not been liked by Govinda and his wife, Sunita.