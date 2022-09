Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has been making news for various reasons in the last couple of days. The actor welcomed Ganpati Bappa at his home on Ganesh Chaturthi a couple of days ago. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah had both got the Ganesha Idol from the maker and had taken Bappa home in a gusto and celebratory mood. A video of Krushna and Kashmera alongside Arti Singh performing puja at Krushna's place is going viral. And netizens are busy trolling Krushna for the wall seen in the video. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen dismiss divorce, Bigg Boss 16 launch date, Krushna Abhishek on Kapil Sharma and more

Krushna Abhishek's home wall grabs the attention

It was the Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh who took to her Instagram handle and shared the video of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and Puja at Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's home in the city. While everyone is decked up and very happily welcoming Bappa at home, there were netizens who couldn't help but notice the wall behind Krushna and others as they performed the Puja. The 3D wall art looks like a badly made wall. And hence, netizens started trolling Krushna in the comments about the wall. Firstly, check out the video here: Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Is there an issue between Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma? The former BREAKS Silence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Krushna Abhishek gets trolled for his wall

From asking Krushna Abhishek to apply plaster next time to asking him to get it painted before Diwali and so on, there were a lot of comments on the wall behind. Some suggested that Krushna to use good quality cement so that the wall doesn't fall down. On the other hand, some of the netizens also noticed that neither of them had covered their heads while performing the aarti. And pointed out the same. Check out the comments below: Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here's how Kartik Aaryan, Arpita Khan, Krushna Abhishek, Divya Khosla Kumar and more Bollywood and TV stars are celebrating the festival [View Pics]

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek made it to Entertainment News for his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. It was alleged that Krushna opted out due to a rift with Kapil Sharma. However, he soon clarified that they both love each other and have respect for each other. He also hinted at getting back on the show. Recently, Krushna alongside Kapil, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur flew to Australia for their show.