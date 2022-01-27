Krushna Abhishek and , who are currently working together on , have been rivals for a very long time. They two have been entertaining the audience with their standup acts since their time in Comedy Circus. Later, they went on headline different comedy shows on rival TV channels. While reports of their professional rivalry have always made headlines, it didn't impact the kind of respect they have for each other. Also Read - Krushna Abhishek opens up on feud with Govinda: ‘Few of his statements hurt me, I even got angry’

Talking about his equation with Kapil over the years, Krushna told The Indian Express, "We never had any personal issues. I think Kapil is the most talented man. He came from Punjab with no prior connection in the industry and made his mark. Just look at the body of work he has built for himself. He has proved himself time and again and we need to salute his resilience. I think he is the most impromptu man in India and I really respect him."

Krushna went on to reveal that when Kapil was making a comeback after a low phase and fiasco with his costars, the ace comedian didn't have too many people around him. As a friend, Krushna said that he felt it was his duty to stand by him during his troubled times. "We were shown as rivals but that never affected our friendship. I remember he was the first person to call me when my father died. We have both always stood by each other and respected each other. The thin line of friendship was always held strong. And I think that is why we are still strong together. It's been almost four years that we are on the show and it's still going strong," he added.

Kapil and Krushna have been going strong ever since the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show started airing on television. Krushna has always stepped in to share that extra burden on Kapil's shoulders as a host and also shown his graph as a performer. From playing Sapna to mimicking actors like , , Jitendra and others, Krushna have become favourite of the celebrities and the audience alike.