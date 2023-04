Krushna Abhishek is the nephew of popular actor and comedian Govinda. There was a time when Krushna and Govinda would share screens together on comedy shows and entertain their fans. But they have been having some issues between them in the last couple of years. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah spoke about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja which had left the latter two quite upset. Sunita in one of her latest interviews a couple of weeks ago, had lashed out again while Govinda seemed eager to throw the water under the bridge. And now, Krushna Abhishek has reacted to the ongoing family feud. Also Read - Govinda and wife Sunita SLAM Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh's statements on how the actor took care of them during their bad days

Krushna Abhishek reacts to a family feud with Govinda

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda keep grabbing headlines in Entertainment News whenever they speak about each other. And this one is no different. Krushna Abhishek was seen at the launch of his upcoming movie called Fire of Love - Red. The actor was asked about his family feud with his Chichi Mama and Sunita Mami. Krushna said that he doesn't read or watch any of the controversies that surface online and in news. He says that there's a lot of love behind it all.

Krushna Abhishek also adds that if his Mami is angry at him and gets mad at him, it is out of love. He also adds, "Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon – that is love. So it's all a family matter. It's all love."

Govinda and Sunita react to Krushna-Arti's interview

A couple of weeks ago, Govinda and Sunita appeared on a chat show. They were asked about Krushna Abhishek as they have been making statements about their familial background. Last year, Krushna had spoken about how Govinda would give him a monthly allowance of Rs 2000 when he was in college. He had also talked about Govinda being a superstar. Krushna and Arti had spoken about their poor upbringing during childhood. It did not go down well with Sunita Ahuja who seemed miffed at Govinda as well for not saying anything.

Govinda shared that what was told to them as kids, he does not know Govinda also adds that people often tend to take credit for the good that others do. Govinda called Krushna and Arti's mother, his favourite sister too.