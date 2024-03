Krushna Abhishek is one of the best comedians in the industry. He has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and now will be seen in Kapil Sharma's new comedy show on Netflix titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show will also have Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajeev Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Krushna was first seen in Comedy Circus in 2007 with his partner, Sudesh Lehri. They both entertained us and made everyone laugh with their comic timings. However, Krushna Abhishek recently made a surprising revelation about why he joint comedy. Also Read - The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Pal critcises Kapil Sharma; accuses OTT creators of imposing 'po*n quota'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and co announce the show's release date; fans say 'The OGs are back'

Krushna reveals how much he got paid for Comedy Circus because of Govinda

Speaking to Bharti TV, Krushna he had never done comedy on stage before Comedy Circus. He shared he had no experience of comedy. Before Comedy Circus, he had just done Nach Baliye with his wife, Kashmera Shah. However, he took up Comedy Circus just for money. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Arti Singh shares first picture of her to-be-husband; Ankita Lokhande, Bipasha Basu and others congratulate her

He said that he signed the show for money and was very happy as the makers were giving him Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. He mentioned that they were shooting for two episodes in a day, which meant that he was getting Rs 3 lakh in a day. Well, that is a huge amount.

He then shared that the makers were giving him this huge amount and were specially interested in him because he was Govinda's nephew. Krushna said he was very happy with it. Comedy Circus turned out to be the most successful one for Krushna and Sudesh as they won four seasons of the show.

About Krushna and Govinda

Krushna and his uncle Govinda's relations are the talk of the town. They both had some arguments, disagreements a few years ago and since then the families have not been speaking to each other. Krushna making jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show about their disturbed relationships has not been liked by Govinda and his wife, Sunita.

Watch this video:

Recently, Krushna announced that his sister Arti Singh is getting married to Dipak Chauhan and he will be inviting Govinda first for the wedding.