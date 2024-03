Krushna Abhishek is one of the best comedians in the industry. He has been loved and has a huge fan following. He is known for The Kapil Sharma Show and now will also be a part of Kapil Sharma's new show on Netflix titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show will also have Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajeev Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Krushna had started off his career with Comedy Cirkus. He has now opened up about how life was not so easy for him. He spoke about losing his mother at a very young age. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek reveals he earned THIS huge amount on Comedy Circus because he was Govinda's nephew

Krushna Abhishek's mother passed away when he was 2 years old

Speaking to ETimes, Krushna shared that he was just two years old when his mother passed away due to uterine cancer, shortly after giving birth to his sister Arti Singh. He spent his childhood with his father and he never got to experience the love for his mother. He has only seen his mother in photographs and has one video of her singing and that is the only memory he has. Also Read - The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and co announce the show's release date; fans say 'The OGs are back'

His maternal grandmother was a renowned Thumri classical singer from the Benaras Gharana, and she was Govinda's mother. His mother and grandmother used to sing on the Sahyadri channel and many big people used to visit his house but still he and his father had to struggle a lot and face many things after his mother passed away.

He further revealed that his aunt, who is Govinda Ji’s sister-in-law, Geeta adopted his sister Arti when she was just a little girl. He shared that Geeta aunty was a very close friend of his mother and when his mother had cancer, Geeta Aunty knew she wouldn't survive.

Krishna on people assuming his life is easy because of Govinda

Hence, Geeta aunty promised to take care of Arti and raised her as her own. Krishna and Govinda mama's fights have been the talk of the town. However, Krishna spoke about how people assumed that his life must be easy because he is Govinda's nephew.

He shared that Govinda has been supportive and helped them but nothing was easy for them. He said, "For me, Govinda is like a father figure, and I hold him dear to my heart. His support means the world to me. Having his blood running through my veins is an honour, considering he's one of the most talented superstars in the industry."

Krushna further confirmed that Arti his getting married in April to her boyfriend Dipak Chauhan. He also said that Geeta aunty has raised Arti beautifully.