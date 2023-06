For the longest time now, there have been reports about Krushna Abhishek having a fallout with Kapil Sharma. It was said that their fallout was the reason why Krushna has not been a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. But the comedian had later clarified the rumours. Now that The Kapil Sharma Show is taking a break again, Krushna Abhishek is not joining them. And yet again, it is being said that Krushna and Kapil have been having trouble between them. The comedian and actor have yet again clarified the same. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek confirms his return; says, 'Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar...'

Krushna Abhishek clarifies why he is not leaving with Kapil Sharma for the US tour

Krushna Abhishek has accompanied Kapil Sharma and his troupe from The Kapil Sharma Show for the tours they hold across the globe. But that's not the case, this time around. Krushna reached out and asked if there has been any issues between him and Kapil. He said there are no issues between with and Kapil. He reveals that he has some other prior commitments that he has to fulfil. But worry not as Krushna Abhishek will join Kapil and the team on the US tour soon, a report in ETimes said. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek says, 'Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se' amidst returning rumours

The local promoter of Kapil's tour, Sam Singh said that there had been issues with Visa but they finally got it last year. However, the stamping got delayed because of the delay in appointments but no more. They are ready to entertain their fans in the US as soon as the formalities are done. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the ticket range of Kapil's show in the US ranges from $70 to $899 which ranges from Rs 5,500 to Rs 75,000. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show to end soon? Comedian reacts to the rumours

Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma deets

There have been reports about Krushna Abhishek not being on good terms with Kapil Sharma. But Krushna had shared that there were issues with the fees with the production team which is why things did not work out. He adds that he has nothing but love and respect for Kapil. Later, Krushna rejoined The Kapil Sharma Show much to the happiness of the fans. Time and again, their rivalry has been pitched. Krushna is going to join Kapil and the team on the US tour later. They are reportedly going to perform in mid-July.