Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fall out was a big shock for all The Kapil Sharma Show fans. People loved watching the duo together and their comedy scenes. It was a treat to see them on the stage and their friendship was loved. However, their fall out broke many hearts. But recently, the two announced their reunion and gave a beautiful surprise to all their fans. They have ended their feud and got back together for a Netflix comedy show. It is the digital version of The Kapil Sharma Show and it will be double fun when Sunil will join in. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lashed out at Kapil Sharma for indirectly fat shaming her on his show [Watch]

Krushna Abhishek talks about Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover reunion

Apart from them, the show will also have Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajeev Thakur in it. Now, speaking to ETimes, Krushna Abhishek opened up about Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's reunion. He shared that they have all come together now and Sunil has also resumed the show. Also Read - Kapil Sharma shares a picture with Sunil Grover as they party together; latter says 'Sambhal ke party karenge'

He called Sunil a fantastic actor and watching him perform live is something else. He showered praises on Sunil and said that it will be fun to watch everyone together. He further spoke about the new character Sunil has taken and assured that people will love it.

He also said that Kiku Sharda is also doing good and all four of them have now reunited. Krushna said that everyone is all set to entertain the audience.

Krushna had recently confirmed his sister, Arti Singh's wedding. He said that she is getting married and they will make an official announcement soon. He also shared that Govinda and his wife, Sunita will receive the wedding invite first.

For the unversed, Krushna and his mama Govinda have had issues and the families are not on talking terms. But Krushna said that they are his elders and Govinda will surely be there to bless Arti on her special day.