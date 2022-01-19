Ace comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek bought a swanky expensive car and his sister is damn proud of him. She shared the pictures of her along with brother Krushna and the car with a caption that is winning hearts. She took to her Instagram and wrote, " So so proud of you. Well, I have never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister. While we were extremely touched by Arit's words and decided to talk to Krushna that will he gift her sister the same car f she will ask him for it. The reply that Krushna gave is major big brother gaols. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, he said, " Yes definitely for her anything and it's her's too". He even added that he is waiting for her wedding and will do everything best, " Now just waiting for her wedding will do the best for her as she is been the best sister". Indeed their bond is admirable. Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and more Bigg Boss couples who got family's approval for their 'rishta'

Arti Singh gained popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 along with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. She was extremely close to the late actor as well. And even now she is in touch with his family and Shehnaaz Gill. In fact, Arti and Sidharth's chemistry and bond in the show made many speculated that they might get in to a relationship, but it was Arti who was always on a denial ad took Sid as her best friend.