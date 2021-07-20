Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Are you impressed with Shaheer Sheikh - Erica Fernandes' drama so far? Vote Now

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has completed a week. The show, which stars Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes is back with season 3. This time, Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) have to face a huge revelation that Suhana is not their biological child. It is Ayushmann, the son of Rohit Dixit who is their real son. The twist came right in the first episode. Fans shook their head in disbelief. After all, the exchange of kids is something that happened so easily in the Manmohan Desai days. But this is 2021. The first season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was a hit because of the incredible chemistry between the couple. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS how his onscreen character Dev helped him in real life

This time, the chemistry is not as eye-catching as before. Of course, that has to do with the storyline as well. Dev and Sonakshi have been married for nine years, and are dealing with the boredom that creeps into almost every marriage. Some viewers have complained about the missing romance on the show. The only thing that seems constant is the equation between Dev and Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar). While the first season with its moments is still loved, the second one also did well. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more – MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in your favourite shows this week

Tell us what do you feel about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 by taking this poll. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes shares eye-opening video from the sets; reveals, 'However glamorous it may seem, this is what goes on behind it'