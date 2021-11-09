The cast and crew of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi wrapped up its third season recently. , , and others shot for his last scenes and left us all emotional. People have loved Dev and Sonakshi's beautiful love story. It is difficult to say goodbye to #Devakshi for all fans. And not just fans, even Shaheer and Erica are emotional as they are attached to their characters. After a long and successful association right from the start of season 1 which was infact Erica's debut show in the television industry, to season 3 which was brought back to the silver screen on popular demand, Erica's stint on the show as Dr. Sonakshi has been loved and appreciated throughout. Also Read - 9 TV stars who took a drastic step and gave up money, popularity and hit characters by quitting Top TV shows

"I debuted into the television industry as Dr. Sonakshi in Kuch Rang season one, and since then my journey as Dr. Sonakshi has been a beautiful one. The character has become an integral part of my life as the role truly enhanced my abilities as an actor then and now. I am grateful that I was able to portray such a wonderful role in different shades over 3 successful seasons which has only brought me immense love and appreciation", shares Erica.

"It was also amazing to see how due to popular demand a season 3 of Kuch Rang was brought back on air. It just reflected on how the show has been so prominent and loved inspite of a gap in between both seasons. The show then and now continued to maintain a connect strong with the audience which was the most beautiful part about it. My association with the Kuch Rang franchise will forever be cherished, and I am eternally grateful to have been a part of a show which is more of an emotion and a feeling attached strongly to my heart", concludes Erica.