Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 MEGA SPOILER: Dev-Sonakshi's relationship under stress due to Ishwari's demand for real heir?

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has literally started with a bang. Fans feel that Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are doing brilliantly as a couple who find the spark missing in their marriage after nine years. They are parents to two adorable kids, Suhana and Shubh. The makers introduced the dhamaka quite early. A man named Rohit tells Dev Dixit that his son, Ayushman is actually Dev's son and not Suhana. It seems Rohit's family only wanted a son. He bribed the nurse to exchange his newborn daughter with the boy that Sonakshi had delivered.

Dev will be shattered with the news, but Rohit tells him that he has only a few days to live and his son needs a secure future. It seems Dev and Sonakshi will go to his place to see Ayushman. Later, they will decide to investigate the whole matter to find out if Ayushman is indeed his son. We might see a track of DNA testing here. When Ishwari comes to know about this, she will be shell-shocked. Post that we will see a new problem in the lives of Dev and Sonakshi. She will tell the couple that she wants to know who is the real heir of the Dixit clan.

Sonakshi and Dev will be zapped due to her demand. This will prompt them to launch a full-scale investigation. We have to see how Dev and Sona deal with this unprecedented problem. We have seen how Sona hugs Suhana when she finds out what happened.