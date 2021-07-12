Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 First Impression: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes deliver pitch-perfect performances but the dhamaka twist will leave you scratching your head

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is here. As we know, fans of Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Dr Sonakshi Bose (Erica Fernandes) have been waiting with great excitement for season three of the show. ICYMI, the first season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi came out in 2016. The show was an instant hit as it marked the return of Shaheer Sheikh on an Indian TV after quite some time. As the show progressed, people were left mesmerized with the amazing chemistry between Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes. The actors delivered beautiful performances. The highlight of the show was how it beautifully showed all the issues that crop up once a devoted mamma's boy decides to be with someone he loves. The realistic writing made Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi a hit with the masses and classes. The show ended up becoming the highest rated one on IMDB, a position every producer would covet for. Let us take a look at the first episode of season three... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa's new character details, Vishal Aditya Singh's reaction to dating rumours with Sana Makbul and more

What was it about...

Dev and Sonakshi are busy with their careers and families. Dev Dixit and Dr Sonakshi Bose have grown richer but the spark in their marriage has diminished. They are facing the issue, which is common with every married couple who has been married for some time now. Is Sonakshi truly happy with her relationship? Does Dev care for his wife as he did before? This is what the makers are playing around with in the first 15 minutes of the episode. We will not reveal what happens in the second half as we do not wish to reveal spoilers. But it is a twist that no one, absolutely no one saw coming!

What's hot...

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes deliver superb performances. While the sexual tension of season one is totally missing, the two do well to bring out the weariness that a marriage brings on after a few years. Supriya Pilgaonkar is effortless as Ishwari. In fact, she is so good that you will feel that she had been playing Ishwari all this while. Whether it is clash of parenting style or one partner feeling left out emotionally, the problems are genuine ones. The set has become more lavish. Erica Fernandes' styling is also on point. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi's highlight is the writing. The narration and dialogues do not disappoint per se.

What's not...

One of the main issues is lack of continuity. The makers have bumped off the character of Asha, Dr. Sonakshi's mother. In the first episode, the makers have revealed the dhamaka twist which will change the emotional landscape of the characters in the coming days. But the twist feels just too far-fetched for a show like this, which was lauded for showing 'reality'. Fans will wonder if the writers saw some Manmohan Desai films for inspiration.

BL Verdict

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 hits familiar notes on many points but also gives us a surprise.