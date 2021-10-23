Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer to go off-air this month?

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi returned with season 3 in July. Fans were super excited to get back their favourite jodi, Devakshi aka Dev and Sonakshi. However, the sad news is that the show will end soon. Yes, as per reports in ETimes, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will go off-air this month. Sources close to the show informed ETimes that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke will be wrapping up by the end of this month. This season was short-lived but it's also one of the firsts for a third season of a show to be on air. Shaheer has been juggling between music videos and the show while Erica too we hear has had a busy calendar. Earlier, there were rumours that Erica Fernandes is planning to quit the show. Also Read - TRP Report Week 41: Bigg Boss 15 fails to win hearts, Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa's ratings see a massive fall

A source had told SpotboyE that Erica Fernandes is upset with her character development and the overall trajectory of the show. Well, the writing seems to be inconsistent this season. This has been noticed even by viewers of the show. On the show, Erica plays the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose who is an opinionated woman managing both a home and a job in a traditional family. Erica Fernandes has not responded to rumours of quitting the show. There was some talk that Bigg Boss makers have approached top actresses to be in a wild card in the middle of the season. We do not know if she is considering that proposal given that some rumours did the rounds.

Earlier, Shaheer Sheikh had opened up on the new season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and said, "It's very real and different from regular daily soaps which we see on television. There is no black or white characters or you will see a vamp or a murder mystery. Our show has always focused to make things real and relatable and this time also we are going to follow the same thing. Any normal family would be able to relate their lives with us."