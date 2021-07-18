Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS he was surprised with the twists brought in the show this season

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 began on July 12. The first episode of the show received all the love from the audience. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes were appreciated for their performances. They both brought back the magic of #Devakshi and it was a treat to watch the first episode of the show. This season we have also seen some amazing twists that made fans go crazy. Not just the audience, even Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev himself was surprised with the twists the writers have brought. In an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh shared his views on the new season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 7 pictures of Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez and others that will make you howl with laughter

He said, "The twist writer got for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 was something I also didn't expect. It was surprising for me also. And in the very first episode, we got the response probably what we were looking for. I think from here on we will try to maintain the feel and pattern of our show which we had earlier. As an actor, I am satisfied when I see what I am doing in the show. I am happy with what they have done to the storyline. We did this show 4-5 years back but now also if you see all the characters they have maintained their aura's which I am sure must have been challenging for them. They have successfully connected the audience with the characters."

Meanwhile, the current season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi focuses on the lost spark between Dev and Sonakshi. It's been a couple of years now and the couple has lost interest in their relationship. There are a lot of differences and communication gaps. Along with Shaheer and Erica, most of the actors from the previous seasons have been retained. Supriya Pilgaonkar is also back as Ishwari.