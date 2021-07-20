Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS how his onscreen character Dev helped him in real life

Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, and Supriya Pilgaonkar starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has been garnering love from the audience for its relatable plot and top-notch performances from the lead cast.