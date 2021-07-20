Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS how his onscreen character Dev helped him in real life

, , and starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has been garnering love from the audience for its relatable plot and cast performances. While the show is basking success, lead actor shared his experience of portraying the character of Dev and how he was under pressure after two successful seasons of the show. Also Read - Yeh Vaada Raha actress Sonal Vengurlekar expresses gratitude to her makeup artist who offered her financial aid amidst lockdown

Talking to PinkVilla, Shaheer shared his experience about shooting in the initial days of the show and said, "Initially we felt it was a deja vu but eventually it felt like it never stopped and we are just continuing the same story. It felt like we have been shooting all this time. We started at the same point where we had left even our equations, that's how it was."

Shading his light on the character of Dev, Shaheer Sheikh said, "The show is very relatable, like when you watch it you feel that it has happened with you or your friends. It is a very good thing because TV needs something like that. As far as my character goes, Dev, hasn't changed a bit even in the new season. But his equation with other characters has changed a little and that's what we are trying to show that with time how a relationship evolves and what all happens few years down the line after marriage. That is something which we have not touched in TV shows. And it will be interesting to see how the audiences respond to it."

Though the actor said that there are no similarities and his onscreen character but Dev has helped him in dealing with people in a more matured way. "But having said that I don’t relate to my character Dev. I think he is very complicated, and I am a very simple and a straightforward guy. However, Dev has taught me a lot it like how can I deal with people in a better way or how to manage different things at the same time," said the actor.