Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh shares a few relationship nuances he’s picked up from Dev

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will begin from July 12, 2021. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch #Devakshi magic on-screen again. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most popular and loved shows on TV that has managed to keep viewers glued to their screens. The show has two successful seasons and the third season is back on public demand. Shaheer Sheikh who will soon be reprising the role of Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has personally picked up quite a few relationship nuances whilst shooting for the episodes. He feels he has grown with the show and the upcoming chapter will see Dev & Sonakshi aka #Devakshi's relationship evolve further.

Dev Dixit as a character has made our hearts flutter with his on-screen charisma; made us go weak in the knees with his romantic side; set a benchmark for being the ideal son and also set some parenting goals. As a son, lover, husband and father, while the character evolved, so did actor Shaheer Sheikh. Talking about it, Shaheer said, "A person undergoes various changes not just physically but emotionally as well through the course of his or her lifetime. As humans, we end up forging bonds with different types of people who end up teaching us in many ways. Any relationship has its own journey."

"When I took up this show, I had a different perspective about a lot of things. But as the show progressed, I grew too. As Dev's character evolved, so did I. I had a lot to take back from Dev in terms of relationships and the challenges one might face. One big thing that I have learnt is that communication is key in any relationship – be it as a lover, as a son or as a parent, "he added.