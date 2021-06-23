Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Supriya Pilgaonkar is happy to be back in the Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer; says, 'Ishwari will always be special to me'

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress Supriya Pilgaonkar opens up on returning as Ishwari Dixit in the show. She shares that the character will always be special for her.