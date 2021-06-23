Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Supriya Pilgaonkar is happy to be back in the Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer; says, 'Ishwari will always be special to me'

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will begin soon. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch #Devakshi magic on-screen again. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most popular and loved shows on TV that has managed to keep viewers glued to their screens. The show has two successful seasons and the third season is back on public demand. The show is all set to hit the small screens with its new season titled, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani. The show will revolve around how the dynamics of a relationship change over the years and delve into the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi. While Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes will return as Dev and Sonakshi, we will also see Supriya Pilgaonkar as Ishwari again. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Shehnaaz Gill, Aishwarya Sharma – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Ishwari has been an important part of the show and Supriya Pilgaonkar has won hearts with her performance. There is no one who can play Ishwari better than veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar. In an interview with ETimes, Supriya Pilgaonkar talks about her character, Ishwari. Supriya Pilgaonkar shared that Ishwari as a character will always be special for her. She said, "Ishwari as a character will always be special to me. Viewers have not only loved this character but also enjoyed watching the mother-son bond I and Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev share on the show. The best part about this show is the journey that one takes with the characters – it's very relatable. It's very mature in its narration and is treated with evolved sensibilities. I am happy to be a part of the show and the reunion with the entire cast has been fabulous."

Supriya Pilgaonkar also said that she missed being with this team and is happy to be back on the sets with them again.