Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Twitter reactions: Fans are ecstatic to see the return of Dev and Sonakshi; notice the Shehnaaz Gill part — read tweets

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has been a stand-out and landmark show on Indian TV for many reasons. Yesterday, we saw the return of Shaheer Sheikh as Dev Dixit and Erica Fernandes as Dr. Sonakshi Bose. The show is now at a point where the couple have been married for nine years. They are doing extremely well professionally, and busy with their kids, Suhana and Shubh. Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) is a doting grandmother who has made peace with Sonakshi. Their styles of parenting might not match but she adores her grandkids. But the romance in the lives of Dev-Sonakshi is sorely missing. In the middle of all this, Dev comes to a know a truth that might shatter their lives forever. Fans have welcomed them with open arms. Check out the Twitter reactions here... Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 First Impression: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes deliver pitch-perfect performances but the dhamaka twist will leave you scratching your head

This!! ????... My favorite ITV drama.. First episode n Shehnaaz ka dialogue ???❤❤#KRPKAB3 #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/miHq1sTOfJ — S S ✨✨ (@SKG_forever) July 13, 2021

@SonyLIV please give english subtitles for #KRPKAB3 episode 1....this simple thing you can't give... Very disappointed ? — Abishek (@Abishek40718661) July 13, 2021

I'm i only one who noticed a change in sonakshi character i mean she is a bit different, and i really dont like the fact she hired maid saying i'n tired i cant handle it thats just my opinion, kids should not let to be raised by maid #KRPKAB3 #devakshi #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3 — Meerab (@Meerab70690890) July 12, 2021

Shattering truth of his life ..he is devastated. All he could utter was "nahi..mera beta..nahi" ?? You were so good with expressions, shaHEERA ❤ @Shaheer_S #ShaheerSheikh #KRPKAB3 pic.twitter.com/nVmwTV6RAI — అᵖᵃʳⁿᵃ☘ (@aparnatarakhere) July 12, 2021

How realistically Erica Potrayed Sonakashi in the 1st Episode. She proved it that it isn’t easy to be a Mother & Wife. But the way you handle it matters. @IamEJF You nailed it ???#EricaFernandes #KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3 #KRPKAB3 — ✨ ERICA RETURNS AS SONAKSHI ✨ (@EJF_Lovers) July 12, 2021

The best part is that Shehnaaz Gill's Saada Kutta Kutta Twaada Kutta Tommy finds a reference on the show. It is said by Shubh. Let us see how the story unfolds in the coming days.