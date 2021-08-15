, , and starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 began in May 2021. Fans were super-excited to see their favorite jodi, Dev and Sonakshi. However, the show has failed to impress the audience. The TRPs of the show have been quite low and it seems the channel and makers are planning to pull the plug. Yes, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 might go off-air soon and as per various reports on social media, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 might replace Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Vijay Deverakonda's message for Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan on his relationship with Arunita Kanjilal and more

The promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's promo released recently and has become the talk of the town. In the promo, we see Ram and Priya having a fun conversation on why they haven't got married. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's cute chemistry has won hearts and the show is surely going to be worth watching. For the unversed, we have all loved Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai...Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. If these rumours are true, it surely would be a shocking news for all Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 fans. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Rahul Vaidya's wish for Disha Parmar ahead of her show with Nakuul Mehta is all things ROMANTIC

Earlier, Shaheer Sheikh in an interview with Pinkvilla spoke about his character Dev. He said, "The show is very relatable, like when you watch it you feel that it has happened with you or your friends. It is a very good thing because TV needs something like that. As far as my character goes, Dev, hasn't changed a bit even in the new season. But his equation with other characters has changed a little and that’s what we are trying to show that with time how a relationship evolves and what all happens few years down the line after marriage. That is something which we have not touched in TV shows. And it will be interesting to see how the audiences respond to it." Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: SidNaaz's Lonavala trip, Anupam Shyam's demise, Indian Idol 12 finale deets, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 controversy and more