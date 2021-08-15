Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's poor TRP ratings force makers to pull the plug? Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to take over

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 fails to impress and hence might be replaced by Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.