Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress Erica Fernandes will be representing the country as the only Indian female model to be walking the ramp at the prestigious Dubai expo fashion week. Headed by top-notch designers from Mexico and covering various country pavilions like Switzerland, USA and Thailand among others, Erica is all set to walk amongst a host of prominent International models at the event. "I am super excited to be representing India at the Dubai expo fashion week headed by Mexico this year. It is a proud feeling to be one of the only Indian female models to be walking the ramp for prominent Mexico based designers.

I have always been inclined towards fashion and style over the years, so getting a chance to experience fashion trends from all over the world at the fashion week is something I am eagerly looking forward to", shares Erica. Chopping off her locks and sporting a quirky new hairdo and reliving her modelling days, Erica is all set to rock the Dubai fashion week in an all new avataar. She shares," The reason I chopped off my locks to look this way is because this was my hairdo back in the days when I was a model, and getting a chance to relive my modelling days after so many years had to have some nostalgia with it.

So there was nothing better than going with my modelling days hairstyle again! Also, with the kind of audience that is going to be present at the fashion week and the kind of designers that I am walking for, I had to ensure that I am presenting myself in a new light". Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 recently went off-air leaving fans disappointed. Erica's stint on the show as Dr. Sonakshi has been loved and appreciated throughout.