and starrer TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 have clocked 6 years of its premiere. And Devakshi aka Dev and Sonakshi fans are celebrating the same. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes immortalised Dev and Sonakshi and thus, the show - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. They both received immense love from the audience. So much so, that the channel and the makers had to bring back Shaheer, Erica and KRPKAB twice! Devakshi shippers are celebrating '6 years of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' on Twitter. '6 years of krpkab' is trending in India with over 29.6K tweets (concurrent). Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Tejasswi Prakash, Parth Samthaan, Rashami Desai and more – Vote for the Most Popular TV Diva and Dude

A couple of hours ago, Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle and shared a few clips on his Instagram stories in which his fan clubs had tagged him. Instagram handle by the name of shaheer_birdie__ uploaded a collage video of Shaheer aka Dev's clips. From being shirtless to in a messy hair and with affable expressions, Shaheer's Dev got immense love. Shaheer shared the clip on stories with #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi and #Dev. Next, he shared a clip of collage of the promo of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi with hashtag #6yearsofkrpkab." Check out the videos below: Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh shares BTS clip of Dhating Naach with Kinshuk Vaidya from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and it's LIT AF

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DevArjun ? (@shaheer_birdie__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devakshi.x.sharica (@kuchrangpyarkasebhilovers)

Let's check out how fans of Dev and Sona are celebrating 6 years of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on Twitter below:

"You love me as friend..Right?"

"I love you as a man loves a woman" This scene itself holds a separate fan base!!

It was, It is and It will always be my most fav ITV proposal sequence ever!#Devakshi 6 YEARS OF KRPKAB pic.twitter.com/HuuKJ7Kohn — Anshika ♡ (@anshika_here09) March 1, 2022

6 YEARS OF KRPKAB

Craze is so much which in itself a proof of how beautiful show #KRPKAB and moments are same but emotions attached with each scene & interpretations though are different but ❤ is still intact.

Love to be part of these crazy fandom pic.twitter.com/rphHL4JCrs — Chhaya Goradia (@ChhayaGoradia) March 1, 2022

Just love these monologues?

6 YEARS OF KRPKAB pic.twitter.com/ChuO1mGAHv — Priya (@Ericaxobsessed) March 1, 2022

6 years of #Devakshi

6 YEARS OF KRPKAB pic.twitter.com/jIwYLiCT7A — Priya (@Ericaxobsessed) March 1, 2022

Goofballs ?

6 YEARS OF KRPKAB pic.twitter.com/40CgApJTea — Priya (@Ericaxobsessed) March 1, 2022

6 YEARS OF KRPKAB https://t.co/hCmT3x2jgW — Chhaya Goradia (@ChhayaGoradia) March 1, 2022

When I first heard this tune in S3 promo ..I was so touched and spellbound...the voice really expressed " rishto mein daraar "... 6 YEARS OF KRPKAB https://t.co/ZzbcFcuLxL — Art of SÚNSHÍNEXD (@AMyartworld) March 1, 2022

The last season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi wrapped up in November 2021. Fans were super happy that they got to witness more Dev and Sonakshi moments all over again. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes remain to be one of the hit jodis of Indian television.