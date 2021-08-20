Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes was recently felicitated with an award for providing the most relatable family content of the year, which she feels privileged to do so. Erica has, over the years, been a part of shows and content on television that have varied over myriad genres from family dramas to relatable and realistic material, seeing her in different avatars at all times, which the young actress feels lucky to have accomplished over such a short span. Also Read - TRP Report Week 32: Anupamaa tops the chart again; Indian Idol 12 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 maintain their positions in top 5

Exclusively opening up to BollywoodLife about being able to entertain the audiences by providing them with a vast variety of content and winning accolades for it, shared, "Getting appreciated and awarded for creating family oriented content on television is something I am very happy about! Our mainstream masses are the ones who enjoy this kind of family content and the extra drama and spice that comes along with it, which I am happy to be able to provide to them. At the same time I feel privileged to have been able to also create content which is more on the real side, more subtle and caters to an audience who prefers the realistic side of content on television."

Elaborating on all the love she's been showered with from the audience, in a relatively short period of time, Erica added, "I have gained a lot of knowledge, learning and experiences on both fronts of content creation which are vastly different from each other but have taught me so much in the process. It's also a lot of fun to experience the best of both these worlds as an actor which has only helped me enhance my abilities as a performer in totality. I also feel that more than the awards, the love and appreciation from fans and wellwishers that comes in for our work is equally important, because at the end of the day their choices, preferences and what they like about us on screen is what helps us think bigger."

Well all that understanding is definitely showing in her work and the results said work is offering, isn't it?