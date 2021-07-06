Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Did Shaheer Sheikh have any difficulty to regain his chemistry with Erica Fernandes? Know his answer

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is going to air soon. The cast and makers of the show had a digital press conference in which they spoke about a lot of things about the show and how it has changed their personal lives. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh shares a few relationship nuances he’s picked up from Dev

Since and are returning with the show after a gap of 4 years, was it difficult to regain their chemistry? Shaheer said, "It wasn't difficult at all. I want to thank the makers for keeping the same team. So we had a feeling of déjà vu after going on the set. We felt the shoot never stopped. Because of that, the comfort level was maintained. Even the sets are the same."

Shaheer went on to add that his character has changed now. "It was a bit difficult for me to play Dev as it is a layered character and we have used a new angle. I had to put in an extra effort in the beginning and that was challenging. Now it is becoming easy."

Meanwhile, Erica spoke about how the character has changed her. “One thing that is really very close to me is that I as Erica can relate to Sonakshi. So I expect a lot more people to relate to Sonakshi because women in today’s generation are independent. They are working women and working mothers. We all can relate to a character like her who wants to bring up a child in a certain manner. She balances between work and family. That is something that I really like about this character because somewhere if I am not thinking as Erica, if I am doing Sonakshi as a character on sets, it makes me think in a different way as well. So I learnt a lot of things from her. So there are different point of views. It’s very relatable and real to me.”

Well, it seems the show will have very real and interesting characters.