Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes says she is under pressure for the show – here’s why

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is one of the most anticipated shows. The past seasons were loved by fans. So does feel any pressure to live up to the expectations? Yes, there is a bit of pressure. It is a new thing for me. Shaheer Sheikh recently got married but I am not married. So I don’t know how the situation (in the show) will be. It’s new for me. I have to actually give it my all. Main abhi bhi puri tarah character mein nahin ghusi hoon. I am still learning. There are a lot of things I have to take care of.” Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Did Shaheer Sheikh have any difficulty to regain his chemistry with Erica Fernandes? Know his answer

Erica went on to add, “They have been together in so many years now. Pyaar karna bahot aasan hota hai, par use nibhana bahut mushkil hota hai. Somewhere we start taking people for granted. We feel they will always be there for us. That comfort zone is where we are right now in the show. How we need to start that path again is what we are looking at now.” Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh shares a few relationship nuances he’s picked up from Dev

Erica also spoke about how the character has changed her. “One thing that is really very close to me is that I, as Erica, can relate to Sonakshi. So I expect a lot more people to relate to Sonakshi because women in today’s generation are independent. They are working women and working mothers. We all can relate to a character like her who wants to bring up a child in a certain manner. She balances between work and family. That is something that I really like about this character because somewhere if I am not thinking as Erica, if I am doing Sonakshi as a character on sets, it makes me think in a different way as well. So I learnt a lot of things from her. So there are different point of views. It’s very relatable and real to me.” Also Read - From Erica Fernandes to Kamya Punjabi: 5 TV actresses who had a shocking OOPS moment

Are you excited to watch the show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.