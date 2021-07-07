Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar reveal 5 things you can expect from the new season

The countdown for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has begun. In the show, , and will be seen reprising their roles as Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari respectively. In a press conference they spoke at length about what we can expect from the show. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes says she is under pressure for the show – here’s why

Cast and crew

Shaheer Sheikh said that the entire team of the show is back including the crew members. He stated, "I want to thank the makers for keeping the same team. So we had a feeling of déjà vu after going on the set. We felt the shoot never stopped. Because of that the comfort level was maintained. Even the sets are the same."

New phase of relationship

Erica said that the show would be challenging, as well as exciting. She said that their characters have reached a new phase and are more mature. "It is a new thing for me. Shaheer recently got married but I am not married. So I don't know how the situation (in the show) will be. It's new for me. I have to actually give it my all. Main abhi bhi puri tarah character mein nahin ghusi hoon. I am still learning. There are a lot of things I have to take care of," said Erica.

‘Show will be a problem solver’

Shaheer said that people watching the show will hopefully be able to find solutions to their own relationship issues. Won’t that be cool if it is in a non-preachy way?

Lessons Shaheer and Erica learnt

Shaheer and Erica said that their characters have helped them learn a lot of things. “The best part I like about Dev is that he wants to fix everything. He wants to give his best to every relationship as a father, as a son and as a husband. He wants to do his best and wants to keep his family happy. That’s his main goal and that’s what I love about him,” said Shaheer. On the other hand, Erica was in awe of Sonakshi’s balancing skills. “She balances between work and family. That is something that I really like about this character because somewhere if I am not thinking as Erica, if I am doing Sonakshi as a character on sets, it makes me think in a different way as well,” she said.

Too real

“Nothing can be more real than this show,” revealed Supriya Pilgaonkar. She added, “I think every relationship is real in this and that is one reason we all are enjoying it so much.” Well, we hope we enjoy the show as much as they enjoyed making it.