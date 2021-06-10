Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh is all praise for co-star Erica Fernandes; considers her a 'friend for life'

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is finally happening. The show has been the most awaited one and it is finally coming on television. The promos of the show are out and fans are super-excited to see their favourite couple Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes aka Dev and Sonakshi again. Now, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Shaheer Sheikh was all praise for his co-star Erica Fernandes. When asked about his experience of working with Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh said that he has found a friend in her and added that he is blessed to have a co-star like her. Erica Fernandes also had similar views. She said that she also feels the same and that's why the chemistry is loved by the masses so much. Also Read - Erica Fernandes mimics Parth Samthaan in a hilarious manner; fans demand the reunion of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 couple – watch video

Earlier, in an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh spoke about the response he has been getting after the promo of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 released. He said that the response is really positive and also said that it's strange that it has been more than five years the earlier seasons got over but people still have the same love for it. He shared that people want to see more on Kuch Rang between Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari and that makes him more excited for it. He also shared what will be new this season between Dev and Sonakshi. Shaheer Sheikh said, "In this season we will be taking the story forward where Dev and Sonakshi are married and now what issues the couple faces generally after marriage will be shown." He also revealed what makes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi different from other content on television.

He said, "It's very real and different from regular daily soaps which we see on television. There is no black or white characters or you will see a vamp or a murder mystery. Our show has always focused to make things real and relatable and this time also we are going to follow the same thing. Any normal family would be able to relate their lives with us." Shaheer also revealed that when he was first offered to play Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi he wasn't convinced. He didn't want to do the show but later the producers convinced him.