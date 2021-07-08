Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: When Erica Fernandes had to google who Shaheer Sheikh was

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will begin from July 12. , Erica Fernandes and will be seen reprising their roles as Dev, Sonakshi and Ishwari, respectively on the show. While they all know each other pretty well now, there was a time Erica didn’t know who Shaheer was and had to google him. Yes, you heard that right. Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Will Ishwari be the reason behind Dev and Sonakshi's fractured relationship? watch video

Erica revealed in a recent press conference, Erica said, “I didn’t used to watch a lot of TV. So before the show, I had to google who Shahher was. When I met him on the sets I told him this.” Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra-Surbhi Chandna, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and more – Vote for your favourite TV jodi you want to watch in Bollywood films

Since Shaheer and Erica are returning with the show after a gap of 4 years, was it difficult to regain their chemistry? Shaheer says, “It wasn’t difficult at all. I want to thank the makers for keeping the same team. So we had a feeling of déjà vu after going on the set. We felt the shoot never stopped. Because of that the comfort level was maintained. Even the sets are the same.” Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar reveal 5 things you can expect from the new season

Shaheer goes on to add that his character is difficult now. “It was a bit difficult for me to play Dev as it is a layered character and we have used a new angle. I had to put in an extra effort in the beginning and that was challenging. Now it is becoming easy.”

On the other hand, Erica spoke about how the character has changed her. “One thing that is really very close to me is that I as Erica can relate to Sonakshi. So I expect a lot more people to relate to Sonakshi because women in today’s generation are independent. They are working women and working mothers. We all can relate to a character like her who wants to bring up a child in a certain manner. She balances between work and family. That is something that I really like about this character because somewhere if I am not thinking as Erica, if I am doing Sonakshi as a character on sets, it makes me think in a different way as well. So I learnt a lot of things from her. So there are different point of views. It’s very relatable and real to me.”

