Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes impressed one and all with their chemistry in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi seasons 1, 2, and 3. Shaheer is currently busy with the show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and he is getting rave reviews for his performance in the show. His pairing with Hiba Nawab is also being loved by one and all. But, many fans of Shaheer are keen to watch him with Erica again. So, will their wish come true soon?

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Ferenandes' upcoming project together

According to TellyChakkar, recently in an interview, when was asked about working with again, he confirmed that they will be working together on a project soon. Well, the details about the project are not yet out, but we wonder whether it will be a TV show, web series, or a music video.

Shaheer was recently seen in the music video Iss Baarish Mein, where he romanced . The fans have loved their chemistry in it.

Shaheer Sheikh's daughter

Apart from his professional life, Shaheer makes it to the headlines because of his personal life as well. The actor, who is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor, was blessed with a baby girl last year in September. Shaheer keeps on sharing videos and pictures with his daughter on Instagram and they are super cute. Check them out below…

Shaheer Sheikh projects

The actor started his career with the show Kya Mast Hai Life and was later seen in Jhansi Ki Rani. But, it was Star Plus’ show Navya that gave him fame and a huge fan following. He has been a part of successful shows like Mahabharat, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Not just on TV, Shaheer has also made a mark on OTT with his performance as Manav in the web series Pavitra Rishta. He also did a cameo in the series Paurashpur.