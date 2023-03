TV stars are a hit when it comes to music videos. Many of them have featured in top songs. The latest ones are Nidhi Shah and Mohsin Khan. Nidhi plays the role of Kinjal in Anupamaa while Mohsin is best known for playing Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They collaborated on a song titled Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai. The song released today and fans are in love with their crackling chemistry. They are trending on social media with fans swooning over their bond in the song. In a latest interview, Nidhi opened up about working with Mohsin. Also Read - Anupamaa: Chhavi Pandey aka Maya to Aneri Vajani aka Mukku – New entries that brought MAJOR twists to Anu and Anuj Kapadia's love saga

Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah has THIS to say about Mohsin Khan

In an interview with India Forums, Nidhi Shah said that it was a beautiful experience for her working on Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai. She said that she knows 's Mohsin Khan for a while but it is for the first time that they have collaborated. She called him a good actor. Further, she also thanked the makers of Anupamaa for adjusting her dates and giving her an opportunity to work on something new. She said, "And I am so Thankful to Rajan Shahi and Directors Kut for adjusting my dates and also give Kinjal a different shade to play." The song has already crossed the 1 million views mark on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. Also Read - Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna leads; Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in danger zone on most-liked TV shows list

Check out Mohsin Khan and Nidhi Shah's song below:

In Anupamaa, Nidhi Shah plays Kinjal - Toshu's wife. She is going through a tough time as Toshu is bedridden after suffering a paralysis attack. Kinjal is struggling to comply with her duties towards Toshu and career. Rumours had it that Mohsin Khan is going to enter Anupamaa as Kinjal's love interest. However, it is now clear that their collaboration was for the song and not for the show. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shares her biggest trophies and it'll leave fans proud