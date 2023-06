Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and hasalways kept its audience entertained with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (KrishnaKaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed howPrachi is ready to marry Akshay, while Ranbir has agreed to marry Rhea, despite being inlove with each other. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya: Reyhna Pandit to make a grand comeback to create havoc in Ranbir and Prachi's life

Ranbir will step back from marrying Rhea

But the upcoming twists are going to turn the tale on its head when Ranbir will step back from marrying RheaBut the upcoming twists aregoing to turn the tale on its head when Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) will step back frommarryingRhea and will try to stop Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Akshay’s marriage. But, as soonas he arrives at the wedding mandap, Ranbir will faint. Also Read - Pandya Store fame Maira Dharti Mehra OPENS UP on being part of a menstruation scene on an Indian TV show; says, 'I am glad...' [EXCLUSIVE]

What will happen next? Will Ranbir be able to stop Prachi’s marriage with Akshay after all, or the destiny has some otherplans for them? To know more, keep watching Kumkum Bhagya, every day at 9 pm, only on ZeeTV. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja becomes the next confirmed contestant of Rohit Shetty's show