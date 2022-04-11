Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia reveals if playing a single character for years is BORING; says, 'The moment I don’t enjoy doing a show...'

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia, who played Rockstar Abhi in the show for about 7 years, has opened up if he finds it boring to play a single character for so long. Shabir will be next seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.