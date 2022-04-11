Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most popular actors in the Indian Television industry. He is currently best known for playing the role of Rockstar Abhi in . He was paired opposite who played Pragya on the show. Both of them were quite loved as Abhigya. Shabir and Sriti quit the show a couple of weeks ago. Fans were devastated by the same, as essentially, it was a love story between Abhi and Pragya. However, Shabir Ahluwalia has moved on from Kumkum Bhagya. He has signed up a new show for ZeeTV called Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Also Read - Beast FIRST Movie Review out: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer is 'a slick action-thriller'

Shabir played Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya for about 7 years before moving on from the show. He and his character both have had a loyal fanbase. Now, actors tend to feel that playing one character for years can be monotonous. However, that's not the case with Shabir Ahluwalia. In a recent interview, Shabir was asked about the same and he had the opposite response to what one might imagine. Shabir doesn't find playing a single character for a long time monotonous. But he starts enjoying it. "I don't get bored. In fact, I start enjoying it more," He said, reports ETimes.

The actor reasoned that playing a character for a long time allows the artist to get into the skin of the character. And therefore, one can add more value to the scenes. He also added that having played a character for a long time, making an impact in each scene then comes naturally to the artist.

Shabir also revealed that he is game for all kinds of genres and finite or infinite shows. The actor said that for him, it's the story that's important. He said that as long as he is enjoying his character and the story he would be a part of the show. And the moment he stops enjoying his character or a show, he would not continue being a part of it.