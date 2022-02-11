aka Rhea of is expecting her first child with athlete husband Sandeep Sejwal. The actress is in her third trimester right now. And Pooja is continuing with her shoot for the show. Recently, Pooja revealed how everyone on the sets has been pampering her ever since they learned about her pregnancy. In an interview, Pooja Banerjee revealed that everyone has been taking extra care of her and pampering her on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya all the time. From getting her a chair to sit, to getting her food and more, Pooja Banerjee is enjoying her maternity phase. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash names favourite serpent from past, Rupali Ganguly mourns Lata Mangeshkar's demise and more

Pooja Banerjee revealed that ever since the Kumkum Bhagya cast members have learned about her pregnancy, they have been extremely caring towards her and her needs. The cast and crew members make sure that she has a chair to sit, at all times. Furthermore, they also make sure that she eats proper food and drinks water and stays hydrated. , Krishna Kaul, Kiran Bhargava and others have been pampering her on the sets by fulfilling her food cravings. "They also try to fulfil all my wishes, especially when it comes to my food cravings. Ever since my third trimester started, my food cravings are getting crazier by the minute and all my co-actors, including Mugdha, Krishna, and everyone else have been constantly asking me if I need anything," she added.

Pooja revealed that everyone on the set always tries to fulfil all her wishes no matter what. Recently, Kiran Bhargava who plays Dida in Kumkum Bhagya got her some scrumptious South Indian dishes that she had been craving for. The actress said that she dug into it right after her pack up and enjoyed it to her heart's content. Pooja said that she is very thankful to everyone for being so kind and caring towards her. "I can't thank her as well as the whole team enough. They've taken care of me as their own and ensured that I feel like I am at home even when I am on the set," The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress said.