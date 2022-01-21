Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee reveals she was adviced to quit the show following her pregnancy

actress is expecting her first child with husband Sandeep Sejwal. She seems to be thoroughly enjoying the pregnancy phase as she keeps sharing adorable baby bump pictures on social media. Pooja Banerjee took the unconventional route and continued to work during her pregnancy. She continued to shoot for the show for however long she could. In her recent interview, Kumkum Bhagya actress opened up on working through pregnancy, and how her team made sure to arrange for a comfortable environment for her to enjoy the journey. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa maintains FIRST position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips

In an interview with Indian Express, Pooja Banerjee stated that she initially sat at home after she discovered that she was pregnanct. But soon she changed her mind and got back to sets. The actress mentioned that the team did everything to be supportive. She said that the writeres used to ask her what she is comfortable doing while writing the scripts. She then thanked her family too for supporting her and hoped that she could bring about a change in the society.

Further, Pooja Banerjee revealed a weird advice that she recieved on sets. She said that people would ask her when she is quiting the show. "hey would straight-forward say this is your last month on set. And then I remember while I was going through a tough phase with morning sickness, I had someone tell me why don't I quit work if it's bothering me so much. I am not judging anyone because this is what we have seen while growing up, but it's time we realise that even pregnant women can live a normal life," she said.