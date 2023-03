Kumkum Bhagya has seen a bit of slide in the ratings of late. Now, reports came that the makers approached Sriti Jha asking if she could come back on the show as Pragya. But it looks like she refused the same. It seems she said she felt she had played her part, and there was nothing more for her to do. This has been reported by a leading TV show on a channel. Sriti Jha was a part of Kumkum Bhagya for five long years. The actress became a household name with her performance as Pragya. Fans were in love with the chemistry of Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya. But the makers did not give the love story of AbhiGya a proper closure. Fans were extremely upset with them. Also Read - Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna leads; Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in danger zone on most-liked TV shows list

Sriti Jha was seen in a couple of reality shows last year. She did Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 followed by Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress has been travelling a lot, and enjoying time doing things she likes. Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar are the main leads of Kumkum Bhagya as of now. While the whole thing revolves around them, it has become a tad boring. Her close friendship with Arjit Taneja, Supriya Shukla and others also brought immense joy to the fans of the show. Shabir Ahluwalia is doing another show for ZEE TV now.

There is buzz that Kundali Bhagya will see a leap soon. We do not know how Ekta Kapoor will bring about a twist in Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja Banerjee who played Rhea also left the show after her pregnancy. She is now seen as Pihu on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Fans are hoping to see Sriti Jha in different projects. She is a part of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.