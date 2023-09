Kumkum Bhagya began in 2014 and is still one of the most loved TV shows. The TRPs have also been quite decent in recent weeks. The story began with Abhi and Pragya’s love. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha played the lead roles in the show. It was a treat to watch the innocent love story of Abhi and Pragya. Their story had many hurdles, but the beauty of the story was the sizzling chemistry between Shabir and Sriti. Also Read - Anupaama, YRKKH and more: Upcoming twists on Top 10 TV shows

The show further took a generation leap. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha left the show. It was heartbreaking to see the favourite jodi leaving the popular show. Post their exit, Abhi and Pragya's daughter Prachi's story began. Mugdha Chaphekar played the role of Prachi.

She was paired with Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir Kohli. Prachi and Ranbir's story had Rhea as the villain. However, even Mugdha and Krishna managed to get the love as Shabir and Sriti got. Prachi and Ranbir are also the most loved jodis of television.

Generation leap in Kumkum Bhagya?

However, Kumkum Bhagya makers are planning another generation leap in the show. Yes, as per reports in ETimes, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul will no longer be a part of the show. The show will take a 20 year leap and this is mostly happening in November.

The source close to the portal said that Mugdha and Krishna have been playing Prachi and Ranbir for one and half year now. The show recently took a six years leap and Ranbir-Prachi are now shown as parents to a girl. Now, the show will take a leap and the makers have already started taking auditions.

Mugdha, Krishna to quit the show?

The lead couple and the entire cast will be changing now. The source shared that leaps are important for the show to progress and it also adds freshness in the story.

Recently, we also heard of another big show taking a 20 years leap. Yes, we are talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as the leads.