Kumkum Bhagya: Preggers Pooja Banerjee QUITS the show; receives a special farewell treat from team

Pooja Banejee essayed the role of Rhea in hit show . Now that she has entered the last phase of her pregnancy, she has bid adieu to Kumkum Bhagya team and gone on a maternity break. The actress took to her Instagram account to share an emotional moment from the sets of the show. It is all happy emotional as the team of Kumkum Bhagya threw her a surprise farewell party. In the caption, thanked each and every member of the team for taking good care of her during her pregnancy phase. She specially thanked for helping her work smoothly through pregnancy.

In the video shared, we see her communicatin with the crew members. She then also cuts the farewell cake. A part of the caption reads, ntil We Meet Again…. Thank you #TeamKumKumBhagya for this beautiful journeyI will be forever grateful to the entire team for making me feel so special and loved during my entire pregnancy on set. From Ravi ji to Sanjay , to Tan Tan to Som Som to all the unit members, Spot dadas, Camera Department, MAKEUP AND hair department, not to forget the Juniors who made make sure that I am doing good."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)

On Insta stories, she shared many pictures with the crew members like her makeup artists, spot dadas and more. The actress tied the knot with Sandeep Sejwal ​in 2017 and now they are all set to enter a new chapter of their lives - parenthood. The pregnancy glow on Pooja's face clearly denotes that she is enjoying this phase thoroughly.